Massive The Fate Of The Furious Trailer Stills Gallery

It’s finally here. After an explosive teaser for The Fate of the Furious, the franchise’s eighth film just dropped its full trailer – and it is quite literally explosive. The intense clip shows a family under threat as Dominic Torreto turns his back on his car-loving comrades. Now, ComicBook.com is digging deep into the trailer to pull out some of the footage’s best moments.

In the photo gallery below, you can check out more than 70 in-depth stills from the intense trailer. Stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson can be seen in full force. Jason Statham and Charlize Theron can also be seen, and the latter looks like she’s up to no good as she wills Dominic to join the dark side.

If you want to check out the film’s synopsis, you can read it below:

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

“From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Diesel.

Fast 8 opens in theaters April 14, 2017.

