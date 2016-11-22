Martin Sheen Has A Message For America On The ‘Tryant’ Donald Trump

President Jed Bartlet has a message for Americans.

Charlie Sheen has a spoken out against President-Elect Donald Trump many times during the 2016 election, and it’s clear that he is not a fan.Now that Trump has won the election and started to put his campaign promises into motion, Sheen has a message for the million-plus people in the country that do not support Trump.

The former West Wing star opened up during an interview about his latest project, Anne of Green Gables. When discussing the overall theme of the film – those with more taking in those with less – Sheen couldn’t help but point out how the film deals with important issues that are occurring in America today.

“You’re going to get far more than you give if you go outside yourself and welcome someone who has nowhere else to go,” Sheen said. “That resonates today, and it’s very important of us to hear the story of inclusion, because God forgive us, but we just elected a tyrant.”

Sheen has spoken out about the dangers of what Trump has promised while on the campaign trail. Now that the election is over, the actor has a message for those who stand with him against the discriminatory policies that Trump has suggested. ‘

“I think we’re going to have to get in front of this movement to deport these people,” Sheen said specifically targeting Trumps plan to deport immigrants. “We’re going to have to say, ‘You cannot do this over us. You’re going to have to go through us, around us, under us. We’re not going to give these people up without a fight.’”

“Every single one of these people they’re trying to deport is one of us, and we’re not going to give them up,” he added.

Despite the grim outlook for those who do not support Trump, and the terrifying outlook for those the President-Elect has specifically targeted during his campaign, Sheen does have an optimistic message. He wants to remind everyone that one of the benefits of being a part of the “exclusive club” that is living in the United States, is that the “leadership does not represent the core values of most of the members of that club” and at the end of the day, we can change the people in power.

“We are still part of this. We cannot divest ourselves,” he said. “We can’t sit back. We can’t not get involved. We have to get more and more and more involved.”

