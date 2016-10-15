Martin Lawrence Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post About Tommy Ford

In the wake of Martin actor Tommy Ford’s death, Hollywood star Martin Lawrence posted a special tribute to the late comedian on social media.

Tommy was not only a great co star but he was a great man and friend. He always brought with him his spirituality a positive attitude and so much joy. I am sad the world lost a great talent and that I lost a wonderful friend. God bless him and his family

The Bad Boys actor took to Instagram to share this touching photo with the caption: “Tommy was not only a great co star but he was a great man and friend. He always brought with him his spirituality a positive attitude and so much joy. I am sad the world lost a great talent and that I lost a wonderful friend. God bless him and his family.”

On Sunday, Ford was placed on life support for an aneurysm that ruptured in his abdomen.

Tommy Ford portrayed the straight-laced friend alongside Lawrence’s crazy lead character on all five seasons of Martin. He also appeared on New York Undercover, The Parkers, and The Jamie Foxx Show. In addition to acting, Ford also penned a series of children’s books that promoted non-violent lifestyles and drug-free environments.

We were friends way b4 the Martin show & showed tru friendship on-screen. You brought a lot of love 2 the world & you'll be greatly missed.

Martin Lawrence, 51, also posted a snap on Twitter with his former co-star. Lawrence tweeted: “We were friends way b4 the Martin show & showed tru friendship on-screen. You brought a lot of love 2 th world & you’ll be greatly missed.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tommy Ford’s family at this difficult time.

