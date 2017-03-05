Married Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Traumatizing Student By Scheduling Sexual Rendezvous

A married middle school English teacher has been arrested for scheduling a sexual encounter with one of her 16-year-old male students.

Emily Lofing 27, taught at Nebraska City Middle School in Nebraska City. On Monday, local authorities charged Lofing with debauching a minor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The charge stems from an allegedly scheduled encounter over the summer with the unidentified 16-year-old male for “the purpose of sexual penetration,” according to court documents obtained by Omaha ABC affiliate KETV.

Details are not known if the rendezvous in July actually took place or not.

#Nebraska #teacher Emily Lofing resigns after allegedly planning to meet with teen for sex – https://t.co/VMdv2zXn3X — ZeroCensorship (@ZeroCensorship) March 1, 2017

Nebraska law allows anyone who is 16-years-old to consent to sex. The married teacher was only charged with debauching a minor, which is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Lofing resigned from her job as a teacher hours after she was charged. She began teaching in Nebraska City at the beginning of this year after a previous stint in nearby Weeping Water.

Lofing reportedly got married in June 2014.

The former English teacher’s next court date is scheduled for March 13.

Up Next:

[H/T BroBible]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!