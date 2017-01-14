Mark Wahlberg Weighs In On Justin Bieber Calvin Klein Underwear Ads

Mark Wahlberg has finally weighed in on what he thought about Justin Bieber‘s Calvin Klein underwear ads. During an appearance on Conan, the 45-year-old actor revealed that Bieber actually sent him the snaps when they first came out in 2015.

On Thursday night, the Deepwater Horizon star said while talking with Conan O’Brien: “He did send me the pictures. I was like, ‘You don’t send a guy pictures like that, Justin,’ in his underwear.”

Wahlberg’s iconic 1992 Calvin Klein ad served as the inspiration for the “Sorry” singer’s 2015 look. The two both rocked white boxer briefs while showing off their toned upper bodies.

“He was proud, it was a big deal for him to do it,” Wahlberg said in regards to Bieber’s Calvin Klein photo shoot.

Despite joking with the 22-year-old musician about sending him the photos, Wahlberg was actually very complimentary of Justin Bieber. In comparison to when Wahlberg was a youngster, he thinks that Bieber gets a bad rap for growing up in the spotlight, according to Daily Mail.

“He’s very nice, young and polite, compared to what I was,” Wahlberg said.

While Wahlberg spoke favorably about Justin Bieber, the actor has recently made headlines for saying that he would never let his daughter date the pop singer. He told Ellen DeGeneres that he once invited Bieber over for dinner.

“She liked him a lot, when she was younger,” Wahlberg said about his daughter Ella. But for a while she, “Turned on him completely.”

Given his recent re-emergence into the spotlight backed by his slew of hit songs from his latest record, Ella’s infatuation “came back with a vengeance.”

“‘Dad, that’s gonna be my husband,’” Wahlberg said recalling a conversation with Ella. “I said, ‘Over my dead body. Actually, over both your dead bodies, I’ll just go back to jail.’”

Maybe Marky Mark might have mixed feelings about Justin Bieber, but one thing is for sure: Wahlberg approves of the Calvin Klein ad.

