Mark Wahlberg Speaks Out About Celebrities And Politics

Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg has opened up about his thoughts on celebrities sharing their opinions on politics. The Ted star feels as if the musicians, actors, and others should stick to entertaining people instead of pushing their personal agendas.

“A lot of celebrities did, do, and shouldn’t [talk about politics],” the 45-year-old actor recently said while chatting with Task & Purpose.

Wahlberg is currently promoting his upcoming film Patriots Day, a movie about the Boston Marathon bombing. During a press event for the movie, Wahlberg addressed the slew of outspoken celebrities that have bashed President-elect Donald Trump.

“You know, it just goes to show you that people aren’t listening to that anyway,” Wahlberg said. “They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills.”

Wahlberg then went on to give his opinion on the people in the movie industry. “A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble,” he said.

“They’re pretty out of touch with the common person, the everyday guy out there providing for their family,” he said. “Me, I’m very aware of the real world. I come from the real world and I exist in the real world. And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

In the past few years, Wahlberg has appeared in a handful of films that are politically-driven. He portrayed a former Navy SEAL, Marcus Luttrell, in 2013’s Lone Survivor. Most recently, Wahlberg took on the role of an oil rig worker who survived the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the 2016 film Deepwater Horizon.

Wahlberg believes that his upcoming film Patriots Day will serve to unite the American people, and remind audiences of the bravery and sacrifices that armed forces and police make everyday.

“I definitely think the film is going to bring people together,” Wahlberg said. “It will give people an added boost and a reminder of what a great country we do have and how amazing people are. People really dedicated their lives to serving our country and our communities, and we need to honor that. The overall purpose of police and military is protect us. It’s an amazing thing, and every chance I get I want to thank them for their service.”

Check out the official trailer for Patriots Day below:

[H/T Brietbart News, Task & Purpose]