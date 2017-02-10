Marilyn Monroe Lookalike Courtney Stodden Sports Revealing Bodysuit At Pre-Grammys Party

Courtney Stodden channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe on her latest red carpet appearance at a pre-Grammys party in LA. On Thursday night, the 22-year-old rocked an extremely revealing bodysuit that showcased her famously curvy figure, and the photos will take your breath away.

The blond bombshell, who is married to 56-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson, put her ample cleavage on full display in the daring one-piece. She completed the outfit with a cream-colored pencil skirt, and pair of platform cork high-heels.

Check out the photos of Courtney Stodden here.

Courtney’s peroxide blond locks were tossed into a tight curl that cascaded down her back.

At the event, Courtney watched “Too Little Too Late” singer JoJo perform.

Most noticeably, Stodden wasn’t wearing her diamond engagement ring or wedding band, according to Daily Mail. She has confirmed that she has officially split from her husband once again.

The reality star opened up during a podcast called Allegedly about her relationship with Hutchinson. She said that she needed space from him in order to “sow my wild oats.”

“I [had] just recently finished a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK and I think I turned 19 on the show and I was in the house for about a month and it was the first time I was away from Doug,” she said.

“After I got off the show, I was like, ‘You know what, I need to sow my wild oats. I need to go out. I need to date. I need to screw,’” she said. “So that was basically the primary reason for that separation and we were separated for about a year maybe.”

Not only have Courtney and Doug separated, but also she was seen making out with a mystery man. While partying at the Blind Dragon karaoke lounge in Hollywood, she was spotted getting extra close and personal to an unidentified man.

When talking about the reports of the split, Stodden said, “Unfortunately they’re true.”

She continued by saying, “It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.”

To keep up with Courtney Stodden, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Courtney Stodden’s sexiest look ever?

