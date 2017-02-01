Mariah Carey’s New Song Cover Features A Ton Of See-Through And Skin

Mariah Carey shared the smoking hot new photo for her song cover and the pop superstar is showing off a lot of skin. The “We Belong Together” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the stunning snap featuring rapper YG.

Here it is: the cover for my new song, I Don’t, coming out this Friday. 🎤🎶😄 MC + YG #IDONT A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

The 46-year-old musician captioned the pic: “Here it is: the cover for my new song, I don’t, coming out this Friday. MC + YG #IDONT.”

Since sharing on Instagram on Tuesday evening, Carey’s followers showered the post with more than 35k likes.

In the revealing snap, Carey is in the backseat of a drop top Rolls Royce while the rain covers the sports car driven by rapper YG. She is wearing fishnet tights, a bridal garter, and a see-through lingerie top that will make your jaw drop.

Leading up to the official release of her new song, Mimi has been sharing a series of sexy snaps to tease her fans on social media for the upcoming tune.

She captioned the latest pic: “3 days. #IDONT.”

3 days. #IDONT A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

On Monday, the “Obsessed” songstress shared a teaser clip of her sultry R&B jam on Instagram, and her fans were absolutely loving it.

Mimi recorded the hot new track during the season finale of her E! News reality series, Mariah’s World. At the end of the clip, Mariah takes off her engagement ring from her ex-fiancé James Packer.

She captioned the video: “#IDONT.”

‪#IDONT‬ A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

“I think we both need to just cut the sh*t and recognize the fact that the two of us know why I can’t go through with this,” Carey told her manager during Sunday’s show while talking about her relationship with James Packer. “I can’t do it. How can I do this?”

Be sure to keep up with Mariah Carey on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing these steamy Mariah Carey pics?

