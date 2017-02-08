Mariah Carey Reveals Lingerie Bedroom Photo On Social Media

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to show off a steamy lingerie pic from the bedroom.

Technically speaking, it appears that it’s actually a video posted using the Boomerang editor, which lets you set two points for which your video post will rotate back and forth from. But let’s be honest, that’s not what the legendary singer is showing off…

Kneeling on the bed, and flashing a big beautiful smile, Mimi stuns in a sexy black bustier, that doesn’t just show off *some* cleavage. It shows off pretty much all of it. Complimenting the top is a pair of black fishnet stockings and, what we can safely assume is, expensive jewelry.

I had so much fun talking to the Lambily about #IDONT on Facebook Live last week 😘. Let’s do it again soon! 🥂🔥🎶 https://smarturl.it/IDont A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Carey captioned the sultry, playful pic, “I had so much fun talking to the Lambily about #IDONT on Facebook Live last week 😘. Let’s do it again soon! 🥂🔥🎶 https://smarturl.it/IDont”

“The Lambily” is a term that refers to her dedicated fans, and the hashtag #IDONT is in reference to her most recent single “I Don’t,” which features Compton, Ca rapper YG.

Just a couple of days ago Carey posted on her Instagram that “I Don’t” was the top music video on iTunes charts.

#IDONT is the #1 video on iTunes! Thank you! 😘😘😘 @itunes @yg A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:06am PST

It’s possible that the lingerie pic is a part of a photo shoot, perhaps a magazine shoot, an album promo or, at the very least, a promo for the “I Don’t” single.

This isn’t even the first time this week we’ve seen Mariah put it all on display for the camera. 2 days ago the 46-year-old mother of two was photographed out, with her new 33-year-old boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, in a stylish black dress that left very little to the imagination.

A couple of days before that, Carey posted some pics of herself hitting the gym, and in some very intriguing apparel, as it were. High heels may not seem like effective gym footwear, but there’s no denying that this diva made it look good.

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Next up you can catch the platinum-selling singer in The LEGO Batman Movie, which lands in theaters this week!

