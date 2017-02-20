Mariah Carey Goes In-Depth About What Happened With New Year’s Eve Lip-Sync Debacle

By now, everyone knows that Mariah Carey rang in the New Year with a less than stellar performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show. The Grammy Award-winning diva has suffered quite a bit of ridicule over the situation, and now she’s finally speaking out in-depth about what happened that night.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Carey says she felt “victimized and vilified,” and that she was hurt by “the fact that people didn’t understand.”

Recounting the incident, Carey states, “So imagine, [the ear piece is] no longer there, so you can’t hear the music, so if you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it? And if your mic is also effed up, you can’t hear, sing… all you can hear is the audience screaming, and a delayed musical moment and they’re already a few beats behind you.”

She goes on to say, “If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and done a few ad-libs and the show would have gone on. It just caused me a wreck of a New Year’s Eve, and that’s fine as long as they didn’t ruin anybody else’s holiday, that’s fine.”

The platinum-selling singer also suggested that she feels like other artists get more of a break when things like this happen to them, saying, “It’s like I’m the only one that has to make five million comebacks,” she expressed, comparing it to other artists’ comebacks, which she believed are easier. “For me, there’s different rules. I don’t know why, it’s not okay that I was victimized and vilified by the situation.”

