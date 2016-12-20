Mariah Carey Goes Extra Sexy For New Christmas Picture

Mariah Carey has said in the past that most of her wardrobe is made up of lingerie. According to her latest Christmas photo, that includes her holiday garb.

The pop diva recently posted a photo on her Instagram page complete with two completely decorated Christmas trees, as well as a very sexy-looking Carey. She is seen wearing a purple bra, black furry calf-high boots, and a red and black flannel shirt that is barely covering her – and that’s it.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! 🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

“Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family!” She captioned the photo. “Courtesy of @airbnb.”

The caption suggests that Carey is renting out an Airbnb for the holidays, and plans on spending Christmas with her family. She hasn’t said who will be hanging out in front of the Christmas tree with her for the holiday, but it’s likely she’ll be watching her kids open presents.

Carey recently split from her very rich fiancé, James Packer. Currently, she is rumored to be dating one of her dancers, Bryan Tanaka. She spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Tanaka in Hawaii, so if they are still going strong, there is a chance that he’ll get to snuggle next to the fire with Carey for Christmas too.

