Mariah Carey Stuns In Bodacious Blue Mini Dress

Mariah Carey might have just donned one of her sexiest outfits ever. As the “I Don’t” singer arrived for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, she was photographed rocking a skintight mini dress that put her curvy shape on full display.

The 46-year-old pop icon was wearing a bright blue dress that accentuated her busty figure with a plunging neckline and a belt that cinched her waist. She paired the dress with fishnet stockings and high heels to complete her stunning look.

Check out the photos of Mariah Carey here.

The Mariah’s World star’s wavy caramel locks cascaded down her back and off her shoulders. In true Mimi style, she sported some serious bling with two sparkly diamond necklaces.

Her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live will be the first live show that she has done since her catastrophic performance on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, according to Daily Mail.

Mariah tweeted: “Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel!”

Earlier this week, Mariah spent Valentine’s Day with her backup singer beau, Bryan Tanaka.

On Tuesday,the “We Belong Together” songstress shared a photo of the two of them heating things up in a fancy hot tub jacuzzi. The steamy pic showed Carey wearing a bikini with a bandeau top that showed off her ample cleavage. Her boyfriend was shirtless as the two of them enjoyed a beverage together.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles,” Carey captioned the pic.

Happy Valentine’s Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

On Wednesday, Carey was still feeling the love as she shared two more Valentine’s Day posts that were totally risqué. The photos showed her in a bubble bath full of balloons while rocking glitzy lingerie.

#happyvalentinesday #kisses 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

To keep up with Mariah Carey, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is one of Mariah Carey’s sexiest looks?

