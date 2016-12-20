Margot Robbie Flashes Saucy Up Close And Personal Snap Of Her Wedding Ring

Yesterday, word spread like wildfire that Margot Robbie secretly got married over the weekend. And, well, it was true.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the actress wed longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley in a secret ceremony in her native Australia over the weekend, with wedding rumors first surfacing after Robbie was seen at an Australian airport last week wearing a shirt reading “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under.”

Robbie and Ackerley, a British director, tied the knot in a private ceremony at Byron Bay, with Robbie’s mother, Sarie, giving her away. Her three siblings, brothers Lachlan and Cameron and sister Anya, were also in attendance, with Anya reportedly serving as Robbie’s maid of honor. Robbie’s brother Cameron appeared in an Instagram photo of himself and several of Robbie’s friends in a snap believed to be from the wedding weekend.

The calm before the Summer storm ☀️🍸🍷💃🏼 A photo posted by tsjatsja claudia (@tsjatsjaw) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:30am PST

After word broke, Margot then posted a pretty hilarious picture of her flipping off the camera, but in the most married way possible:

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

