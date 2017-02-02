Manson Follower Bruce Davis Up For Possible Parole

While cult leader Charles Manson is currently serving his time in prison after a temporary stay at a hospital due to debilitating stomach pains, it seems that one of his followers might have the chance to see the outside of a cell. On Wednesday, a parole panel recommended the release of a Bruce Davis, who is currently serving life in prison for his part in Manson’s murders.

Davis, 74, is currently a prisoner at the California Men’s Colony at San Luis Obispo serving a life sentence for the murders of Gary Hinman and Donald “Shorty” Shea as part of Manson’s Heltor Skeltor killings. He recently sat at his 31st parole hearing hoping that he will be able to leave prison after half a century behind bars.

The panel has decided that Davis is no longer a public safety risk, however, this is the fifth time the panel has come to this conclusion. In the end, it is the Governor of California who makes the final decision on whether or not to release Davis, which he has denied four times already.

During his time in prison, Davis has earned a doctorate degree and has started ministering to other inmates. What’s more, the panel has cited his age and recent good behavior as some of the reasons for his parole.

However, it can be hard for anyone to look beyond the fact that Davis participated in the killing of two men. According to his 2014 testimony, he attacked Shea with a knife and he held a gun to Hinman’s head as Manson cut Hinman with a sword.

According to Hinman’s cousin, Kay Martley, Hinman wasn’t killed quickly. She says that he was tortured for three days and that his murder wasn’t an impulse, but was slow and calculated. Therefore, Davis, whowas one of the people responsible, should stay behind bars.

What do you think? Should the 74-year-old man spend his remaining years behind bars, or out in the world?

