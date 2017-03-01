Manhunt Continues For Mississippi Man Wanted For Killing His Girlfriend, Shooting Jogger

28-year-old Alex Deaton is on the run from murder charges, and a nationwide manhunt is underway to bring him into custody.

Mississippi police have charged Deaton in the strangling death of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Additionally, Deaton is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting a woman who was jogging, while attempting to flee for his crime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday at about 5 AM, an unidentified woman called 911 to report that she’d been shot in the thigh while jogging on Castlewood’s Boulevard in Rankin County, Mississippi. She told highway patrolmen that someone driving a white SUV had fired at her. This matches the basic description of Heather Robinson’s car which authorities believe Deaton stole.

That afternoon, sometime after 4 PM, police officers showed up at Robinson’s home to perform a welfare check and that is when they discovered she’d been murdered; strangled to death.

Coincidentally, just the day before Deaton murdered Robinson, 79-year-old Wayne Pinter found his wife, Brenda, dead inside of her office at Dixon Baptist Church in Neshoba County. It turned out that she’d been shot. Speaking to reporters Wayne said, “I thought she had a heart attack maybe. [I] had no idea that she’d been shot.”

He went on to say that he was not aware of any connection between Deaton and his wife, but, strangely, a white SUV matching the description of the one that Deaton allegedly stole from Robinson’s home was reportedly seen at the church sometime before her body was discovered.

Up Next: 33-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Sleeping With Student After Overheard Bragging About It

While he has not been charged at this time, Deaton is considered to be a “person of interest” in the Brenda Pinter’s murder. Some law enforcement officers went so far as to say that he’s considered a suspect in the crime.

Michael Guest, the District Attorney in Rankin County told reporters, “We want him apprehended. We don’t want anyone else hurt. We don’t know the frame of mind he’s in. But we do know that he has killed one person. He has shot a second person.”

In a news conference, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey suggested that Deaton should be considered armed and very dangerous. He also stated that authorities believe Deaton possess “several handguns.”

According to reports, there is $27,500 reward being offered for information that leads to Deaton’s capture.

See More:

[H/T: People Crime]