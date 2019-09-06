Mandy Moore Mourns Ex-Boyfriend DJ AM 10 Years After His Fatal Overdose

Mandy Moore took to Instagram to remember her late ex DJ AM who passed away 10 years ago.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section including drummer Travis Barker posting a broken heart emoji. Someone else said, “I guarantee you he’s reading this and sending you a big hug [heart emoji].”

Another fan wrote, “I feel your pain…missing someone is tough [heart emoji].”

The famous DJ — who was found in his New York apartment — died of an overdose Aug. 28, 2009. The pair were friends for several years before moving towards a more-than-friends relationship in 2007 after they ran into each other and reconnected at a New Year’s Party in Miami. While their relationship only lasted for two months, after the pair called it quits, they remained close friends.

Moore has continued to remember his anniversary since the day of his passing and continues to share that with her fans.

Back in March, Moore was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“At this chapter in my life, things are starting to feel like they’re coalescing,” she said. “They’re coming full circle but with so many blank pages to fill, and that’s what excites me the most about this juncture. Those of you who know me well, know I’m inherently uncomfortable at this position, but recently, I have found myself stepping into my power in a new way.”

“I’m finally starting to understand and own who I am,” she continued. “I’ve discovered a sense of authenticity and confidence in what’s next, and I feel really lucky. It may have taken a long time to get here, and a long time to feel comfortable in my skin, but hard work is what grounds us.”

Her former co-star from A Walk to Remember, Shane West, spoke at the actress’ special ceremony.

“Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it gave me the change to fall for this fantastic woman,” he said. “Mandy, you are an absolute gem, your smile is absolutely ridiculous — seriously, it’s ridiculous, and it lights up the room when you walk in — your energy is irresistible, and your heart is second to none.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be more happy for you,” he added. “Love ya.”