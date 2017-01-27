Man Tries To Keep It Cool When Falling Down The Stairs

Talk about a smooth recovery, a man who took a tumble down a flight of stairs somehow ends up back on his feet and walking away like he never fell.

The man, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, can be seen walking down the steps. He was looking down at his phone screen, before he took the spill. The man slid over the landing on his front then rolled onto his side as he reached the second flight of stairs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He manages to roll around onto his behind, stand back on his feet then get back to his smooth movement.

He then continued to jog down the steps as if he didn’t just go face first down a flight of stairs. And He even managed a slight jump off the bottom step.

It’s unclear where the video was filmed, but it is enjoyable to watch.

[H/T Express]