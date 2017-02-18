Man Pleads Guilty To Brutal Murder Of Children 25 Years After Killing Wife

Gregory Green went to jail for 16 years for the murder of his wife in 1991. On Wednesday, he pled guilty to murdering his two children and his step-children.

On September 28th, 2016 Green violently attacked his second wife, Faith Green, by stabbing and shooting her. She survived, but her two daughters Chadney Allen, 19, and Kara Allen, 17, did not, as Green fatally shot them both in front of their mother “execution style.”

Green also murder his two children with Green, four-year-old Kaleigh and five-year-old Koi Green. Official records indicate that Green put the two children inside a vehicle, and then used a hose to route the fumes into the car thus causing the young children to die from “asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.”

In the aftermath of the killings, Dearborn Heights Police Captain Michael Petri told journalists that they became aware of the crime because “The call was made by the suspect himself.” Meaning, Green personally phoned the police to report what he’d done.

Reportedly, the murder of Green’s first wife in 1991 was eerily similar to this crime, in that he murdered her by stabbing her to death, and he also is said to have phoned the police to report his crime then as well.

This time, he allegedly bound his wife with zip-ties and tortured her, before, as previously stated, forcing her to watch as he murdered her children.

Green entered a guilty plea to the charges of manslaughter, torture, and assault for the crimes against his wife and children. At this time there is no word on sentencing, or what the specifics of the plea deal with the prosecution were, though, when first reported, Green was potentially facing life without parole if convicted.

No clear motive appears to have been outlined so it could be speculated that this is something that was discussed privately between the legal council and court officials, however, it’s been reported that Faith Green had previously filed for divorce.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko previously said in a statement to ABC news that the crime was “a tragedy in every sense of the word.”

