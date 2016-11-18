Man Jailed After Losing Bet Against Dallas Cowboys

A man who lost betting against the Dallas Cowboys found himself with a one-way ticket straight to jail.



Aubrey Graham, a registered sex offender who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, lamented his loss by discharging a gun into the air. Graham left scene, and when he later returned he was met by a police officers who were ready to arrest him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The officers ordered Graham out of his truck and found a shotgun hidden behind the driver’s seat. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Graham worsened the situation by giving police a false name.

But the officers figured it out and arrested Graham for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and failing to identify himself as a fugitive.

MORE NEWS: Fisherman Make Unexpected Catch / Neil deGrasse Tyson Goes Full Inappropriate When Discussing Trump / Newscasters Break Your Funny Bone With Gut-Busting Bloopers

Who knew losing a bet could end so badly?

[ H/T 24/7 Sports ]