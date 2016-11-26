Man In Police Chase Kill Couple And Their Daughter

A couple and their 2-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident Thanksgiving evening after they were hit by a driver who was fleeing the police. The driver who caused the accident is now facing homicide charges.

David Bianco, 28, Kaylie Meininger, 21, and 2-year-old Annika were on their way to a family Thanksgiving dinner Thursday afternoon. Suddenly, their car was struck by another vehicle and burst into flames. All three family members perished.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Demetrius Coleman, 22, was the driver who hit the family. As it turns out, at the time of the crash, Coleman was in the process of fleeing the police. He had been pulled over just before, around 2:30 p.m. for making an illegal turn.

As soon as Coleman figured out that he was wanted for violating his probation for a felony drug charge, he made a swift exit. Authorities report that Coleman reached speeds of up to 100 mph during the police chase. Eventually the chase came to an end, two miles away, when Coleman hit Bianco and Meininger’s vehicle.

There was a third vehicle involved in the accident. An SUV carrying three women was also hit. The women were injured, but are suspected to survive the injuries.

Coleman is facing charges of criminal homicide, vehicular homicide, and aggravated assault with a vehicle. Other charges are likely to be pressed as well.

Out condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.

Next: Watch: Kris Jenner’s Terrifying Car Crash Has the Entire Kardashian Family Shocked and Worried, Dennis Byrd, Former New York Jets Player, Dies In Car Crash, Shooting Leaves Two Dead At Kentucky Football Game

[H/T PEOPLE]