Man From U.N.C.L.E. Star Robert Vaughn Dies at Age 83

Man From U.N.C.L.E. actor Robert Vaughn has passed away at the age of 83. Vaughn died after a brief battle with leukemia. His manager, Matthew Sullivan, confirmed the sad news on Friday to Deadline.

“Mr. Vaughn passed away with his family around him,” Vaughn’s manager Matthew Sullivan said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vaughn is survived by his wife Linda, son Cassidy, and daughter Caitlin.

On November 22, 1932, Robert Francis Vaughn was born at Charity Hospital in New York City to Marcella Gaudell Vaughn and Walter Vaughn. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota, and eventually graduated from Los Angeles City College with a degree in theater in 1956.

Robert Vaughn will be most remembered on the screen for his role as the ultra cool, crime-solving Napoleon Solo in NBC’s 1960’s drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E. The show, which aired from 1964 to 1968, had Vaughn teaming up with David McCallum’s blond-haired Russian Illya Kuryakin.

Vaughn also portrayed the main villain in Richard Lester’s 1983 film Superman 3 starring alongside Christopher Reeve, Richard Pryor, Jackie Cooper.

The series was not wildly popular, but it did result in coming out with a short-lived spinoff called The Girl From U.N.C.L.E. starring Stephanie Powers. Neither show was very successful, but they did manage to heavily contribute to the “Secret Agent” phenomenon that was so popular during the mid-late 1960’s.

For one of his early roles in 1959 flick The Young Philadelphians, Vaughn was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in addition to a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. In 1960 film, Magnificent Seven, Vaughn portrayed a gunman named Lee.

In 1978, Vaughn won an Emmy award for his work in the miniseries Washington: Behind Closed Doors.

Vaughn has a seemingly endless list of credits, but other notable appearances for him included roles in Bullitt, The A-Team, Murder She Wrote, Law & Orer, Law & Order: SVU, and One Life to Live.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robert Vaughn’s family during this difficult time.

[H/T Deadline, Bio]