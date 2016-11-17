Man Dies, Dissolves While Bathing In Boiling Acid Hot Pool

A man who was hoping to relax in one of Yellowstone’s hot pools died and was promptly dissolved after falling into one the park’s boiling, acidic Norris Geyser Basin.



Colin Scott, 23, was on a college graduation trip with his sister when the two decided to find a place to “hot pot” – the forbidden practice of bathing in Yellowstone’s steaming waters. Scott bent down to check the temperature of one of the pools, and when he did he slipped and fell into the deadly waters.

Scott’s sister, Sable, tried to get her brother out of the waters, but wasn’t able to rescue him. She did, however, manage to capture the incident on her cellphone.

Park authorities sent out a search party that was delayed due to a lightning storm, and when they set out the next day they found Scott’s body had been completely dissolved.

“In a very short order, there was a significant amount of dissolving,” Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress said.

Scott isn’t the first victim Yellowstone’s hot springs have claimed. The park encloses the dangerous pools both for the protection of the environment, and those who could might try to enter them.

“It’svery unforgiving environment,” said Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Scott family during this difficult time.

[ H/T Thrillist ]