Man Jumps To His Death In Courthouse Before Trial

An Ohio man who was walking out of a pre-trail hearing which determined that he would stand trial for rape and murder leaped to his death from the fourth floor of the courthouse.

48-year-old Robert Seman Jr. was being escorted by Youngstown, Ohio police officers at about 9:30 AM when he suddenly ran away from them and jumped over the railing, falling approximately 40ft.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joe Gorman, a reporter who witnessed the incident told new stations, “I saw a deputy at the railing, and I saw this white object falling to the ground. I knew what it was, and I just screamed.”

Footage of Seman Jr. walking through the courtroom halls and then running to the banister to jump was made available to news outlets.

The images show the convicted rapist and murder casually strolling along, and then hastily rushing for the banister and climbing over it.

See the photos here

Seman Jr. died before jury selection could begin in his triple murder trial. He’d been accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump then setting her home on fire, which ultimately killed the young girl and her grandparents, Judith Smith, 61, and William, 63.

The fire started the day before he was to stand trial for the rape accusation, and police found burns on his body that lead them to believe he was responsible.

More News:

[H/T: People Crime]