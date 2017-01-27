Man Claims Google Satellite Caught His Fight With Gray Aliens Trying To Abduct Him Into UFO

A England man has made a grandiose claim that a Google satellite was able to capture images of a hand-to-hand fight between him and gray aliens that were attempting to abduct him.

John Mooner believes that the photographs caught by the Google satellites show him fighting against the extraterrestrial beings that were trying to kidnap him in order to take him away for experimentation.

The man offered no further proof other than the grainy satellite images, but he feels that the pics are “amazing evidence” of the abduction, according to Mirror UK.

“I was having trouble with the Google Earth app that was installed on my computer so I looked for an online option and found Google satellite maps,” Mooner said while talking with the Torquay Herald.

“I thought to myself I will view the area where I was UFO spotted from last year and look for anything out of the ordinary. I was left speechless by what I saw.

Mooner is of the belief that the images were taken at the exact moment of the alien abduction attempt.

“The satellite has captured a real alien abduction taking place. The shocking thing about this was that it’s me being abducted by a grey alien and the satellite image clearly shows me trying to fight off the grey alien by punching it in the face.”

While he claims that pics are convincing evidence of the abduction, Mooner has no recollection of the event.

“Looking at the image it appears that the alien has blocked my punch and has grabbed my fist and must have been able to subdue me,” he said. “The strangest thing about this captured incident is that I do not remember this taking place at all.”

Mooner has no memory of the fist fight against the gray aliens, and he reportedly feels like he is missing time from the last year.

“I do however remember sporadic episodes of missing time throughout the year of 2016 and going back through the previous years,” he said. “I do remember wearing a black baseball cap and shirt. This is definitely me on the satellite image.”

Not only did Mooner claim that the images showed gray aliens on camera, but he also believed that the satellite captured pics of the UFO’s they came down on.

“I also spotted three UFOs that were heading in my direction. The three UFOs were identical and appear to be flying in formation at different altitudes,” he said. “The UFO that appears to be at the highest altitude has a green light emanating from it and appears to be leaving a faint contrail with a red glow behind it. The other two UFOs are glowing white.”

“The most interesting thing about these UFOs is that they look very similar to the UFO filmed and photographed over Nellis air force base at the Nevada test site. How incredible is that?

“I think that the UFOs were coming to pick me up with the gray alien,” he said. “I was abducted and this satellite image is proof.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think its at all possible that this man actually had a fight with gray aliens?

