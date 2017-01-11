Man Attempts To Abduct 8-Year-Old At Wrestling Match

On Friday, a man in Oklahoma City was caught on camera attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old boy at a youth wrestling competition.

The young boy was at the State Fair Park, where the United States Junior Open Wrestling Championship was held, when a man came up from behind and grabbed him, according to Daily Mail.

The boy was standing outside the Jim Norick Arena’s main entrance when the unidentified man approached.

The kidnapper, who was dressed in a baseball cap and padded jacket, lifted the boy in the air and tried to carry him away.

Fortunately, the 8-year-old was able to wriggle himself free while screaming, which caused the man to drop him and flee.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared photos of the terrifying moment on Facebook. The post was shared with the caption: “Friday evening, Oklahoma City Police responded to a call at a wrestling tournament at the State Fairgrounds regarding an attempted child abduction. As you can see from the photos, a man picked up an eight-year-old child and tried to walk away with him. When the child began to kick and scream, the man put the child down and left. If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn cash reward.”

After the post was shared on Facebook, commenters explained that there were more than 2,000 children at the event at the time of the attempted kidnapping. Social media users also mentioned that parents rarely accompany the kids when on the competition floor.

Facebook user Krystal Ernce wrote: “Just a fyi to those criticizing…This tournament, USJOC, had about 1000 plus kids entered. Unfortunately they do not allow parents on the floor without a $50 floor pass. So you HAVE to let your child go alone. I must say there was more security around the floor area to keep parents off than out in the main walking areas. This location is where the kids come on and off the floor area…Luckily trying to abduct kids who wrestle probably isn’t your best idea. These kids are some of the best in the state and country…I personally spent the money to walk my kid but not everyone can afford that. Thank God this kid was ok…”

What was your reaction after hearing about this horrific incident?

[H/T Daily Mail]