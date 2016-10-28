Man Arrested For Vandalizing Donald Trumps Walk Of Fame Star

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized on Wednesday morning. Since then, not only have workers been fast at work to replace the star, but the police have officially made an arrest for the crime.

The LAPD have arrested Jamie Otis on suspicion of felony vandalism. At the time of the incident, witnesses watched as Otis took a sledgehammer and pickaxe to the star while dressed as a construction worker.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said that they plan to “prosecute to the full extent of the law.” The organization’s president, Leron Gubler, said that he hopes that when people are unhappy with something that one of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s honorees, people will put their anger into positive action. He hopes that vandalizing a California State Landmark would not be their first course of action.

“Our democracy is based on respect for the law,” Gubler said. “People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

This isn’t the first time this particular star has been vandalized since Trump announced that he was running for office. Otis is just the latest in a series of crimes against the star including spray painting and someone erecting a miniature wall around the plaque. Otis said that he had planned to auction off the star to raise money for the women accusing Trump of sexual assault, to which Trump has denied the allegations.

[H/T Fox News]