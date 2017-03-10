Mama June Wedding Dress First Look

A new look at Friday night’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot has been released and it shows the 37-year-old wearing a wedding dress.

Despite the fact that Mama June looked great in all white after her incredible weight loss transformation, there’s just one problem: she doesn’t have a groom.

Mama June’s daughters, 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and 17-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, were in the process of looking for flower girl dresses. The mother of four accompanied them on the trip and decided to slip into some of the bridal gowns while during the shopping trip.

“I may not wanna be getting married, but I look mighty hot in a wedding dress,” she said.

Mama June’s ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, is getting hitched to his new lady Jennifer Lamb. Honey Boo Boo has been chosen to be in the bridal party. The upcoming wedding was the main factor in motivating Mama June to shed some weight.

“I’m trying to lose weight for Sugar Bear’s wedding because my ex is getting married,” she said. “I’m trying to rebrand myself as like the skinnier Mama June.”

Honey Boo Boo recently spoke out about meeting Sugar Bear’s bride-to-be, and the former beauty pageant contestant fears that her mother will not be able to keep herself composed after hearing the news.

In last week’s episode, Sugar Bear asked HBB how Mama June was adjusting to the thought of him getting re-married.

“I mean, she’s fine with me being a flower girl, so — she hasn’t really talked a lot about it,” Alana said.

Moments later, Jennifer arrived. She and Honey Boo Boo met for the first time, and the reality star mentioned that her mother is not

“When mama hears I met Jennifer, she’s going to lose it,” Alana said. “So I’m not going to tell her.”

Alana Thompson has also opened up about that her mother saying that she has been wearing overly bulky outfits in order to keep her body transformation hidden from the public until the big reveal airs on TV. Check out the latest footage from Mama June’s weight loss transformation here.

Be sure to tune in for the next episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot tonight at 10 p.m. WE tv.

