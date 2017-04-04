Watch: Mama June Shocks Sugar Bear With Her Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

In Entertainment Tonight‘s sneak peek of Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv, the 37-year-old reality star returned to her former home with Sugar Bear in McIntyre, Ga., with her personal trainer, Kenya Crooks, and daughters Alana and Lauryn.

Mama June Shannon shocked her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson with her new physique.

“Just being back in McIntyre brings back a lot of bad memories. People who haven’t seen me in a couple of years are going to be shocked,” Mama June says. “Like, what the f— am I doing here? That’s the house I used to live in with the kids when Alana was little. Yeah, they did a lot of work to the house and it looks better, but it’s still the same, damn house. That house doesn’t serve good memories.”

Sugar Bear was waiting for their arrival when they approached the house, but Mama June was apprehensive to get out of the car. “I know I look good but I am kind of nervous,” she admits. “This is the first time I’ve seen Sugar Bear since the surgery, and I don’t know what he’s going to think.”

Before exiting the car, Shannon said, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this.”

During Sugar Bear’s confessional he expressed his disbelief of her transformation, exclaiming, “Oh sh–!”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com