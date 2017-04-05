Mama June Spills New Details On Relationship With Sugar Bear

Mama June Shannon has dropped the weight and stunned the world with her new slim and toned figure. And now she’s dishing some dirt on her relationship with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

The 37-year-old reality star sat down with ET for an exclusive interview, where she dished on the motivation behind her weight loss journey and she revealed it wasn’t just about getting healthy, but also showing off a revenge bod.

“I wanted to also show Sugar Bear,” Mama June said. “He really made me feel like s**t [and] I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I can do [whatever] I want to do’… I wanted to show him, like, I am actually worth it.”

Mama June and her ex split up in September 2014. Sugar Bear immediately moved on to a relationship with a new woman and according to Mama June, it was this development that motivated her drive for a hot-new revenge body. But since she’s dropped the pounds, Mama June admitted she doesn’t worry about her ex as much.

“I don’t know and don’t really care [what he thinks],” she said.

She also dished about her current love life, but the mother of four said she really doesn’t have any interest in finding a new romance at the moment, and that it’s been tough meeting men “that are genuine.”

“I gave it up. It isn’t worth it,” she said. “There’s jerks and douchebags and you never know who is gonna be here for you.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot will air its season finale Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

