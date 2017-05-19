Mama June Gets Ditched On First Date In New Reality Series

Mama June Shannon, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and the rest of the family will be coming back to television. In a sneak peek clip at her new series, we learn that the journey this time around is all about Mama June.

The series titled Mama June: From Not to Hot, will follow the mother of four as she undergoes weight loss surgery and begins working out for the sake of her health.

Aside from getting in shape and become a healthier person, Mama June is also looking to find a new relationship.

“You really do need to get back into the swing of things,” Mama June, 37, is told in the superteaser. “Alana’s got a boyfriend.”

“I’m changing my body and my love life,” Mama June says. “I’m going on a date.”

In the sneak peek we see that two of Mama June’s dates go well, but another goes to shambles fast.

“Where are you going?” a producer asks one of Mama June’s dates, who is seen walking out of the restaurant and motions for the cameras to stop filming. “Are you leaving her?”

Alone in the restaurant with the film crew, Mama June questions, “What the f—? Who leaves?”

Throughout the course of the season, Mama June will undergo a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, but not without some resistance along the way. At one point during the season, the reality star’s trainer cleans out her kitchen, which is filled with “sabotaging” foods, including ice cream and candy.

“What’s the point in all of this?” Mama June asks about her ongoing bodily transformation. “It’s time to give up.”

“This surgery is the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but I mean, there is a skinnier person inside of me,” she says. She adds, “I know within time, carrying weight around, I could die.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot will premiere Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

