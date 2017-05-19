Mama June Drops To Half Her Old Size After Surgery

Mama June Shannon has completely changed the way the world sees her.

The reality TV star has revealed she has undergone excess skin surgery and is now half her size. The 37-year-old told Radar Online that her weight loss is finally evident after she underwent the knife once again.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star underwent a gastric bypass weight loss surgery as part of her upcoming reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot but was left with pounds of sagging skin. So, Mama June, who has weighed close to 400 pounds, opted to get more surgical help.

“It hasn’t changed my life dramatically. The only difference is that people are able to see the way I look now,” Mama June said. “Before, I used to be told you couldn’t tell when I lost weight. But now I know I’m the s**t and you can’t tell me nothing!”

The mother of pageant queen Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is laying low and not showing off her new shape until her show airs, but she says the difference post skin and weight loss surgery is dramatic.

“I’ve lost at least half of my body,” she said confidently. “People said yeah that I look good, so I took it to the extreme like everything else.”

June’s daughters Alana Thompson and Lauryn Thompson have also benefited from the weight loss.

“The girls have lost a bit of weight too,” said Mama June.

Mama June: From Not To Hot, which premieres on February 24 on WEtv.

