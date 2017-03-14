Mama June Reveals Huge Detail About Her Weight Loss Surgery

Mama June is dropping major details about her extreme weight loss. The reality star is going into detail about her surgeries, diets and more.

The new series Mama June: From Not to Hot has already shown Mama June shedding 150 pounds. And she has revealed that she had to pay for the gastric sleeve surgery and excess skin removal surgeries herself.

“I had to pay, just like everybody else,” the reality matriarch said on the Domenick Nati Show last week.

“[The surgery] was going to happen whether I had them or not,” she added, denying that We TV or the From Not to Hot production company paid for the operations.

“If you get the skin removal surgery done without anything before, you’re liable to have to spend your money and do it again,” said Mama June.

The 37-year-old also had a tummy tuck and breast lift but says that she doesn’t want any more surgeries. She did say, however, that she would be supportive of her daughters if they wanted to have plastic surgery.

When asked whether she would encourage her daughters to do the same, Mama June replied:

“If it would make them confident, yes, I would recommend surgery. You have to do your research, definitely, and that’s what got me into the gastric sleeve. That helps you lose as much weight as possible.”

“I do encourage them to lose weight, but they’re teenagers,” the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star added.

Mama June further went on to confess that the weight loss was a byproduct of a revenge diet after she learned that her ex Sugar Bear was getting married.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights on WE tv.

