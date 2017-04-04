Mama June Speaks Out About Her New Slim Look, And How Much It Cost

Mama June has officially spoken out about her new slim look and how much it cost her to have the series of cosmetic surgeries including gastric sleeve bypass, breast augmentation, and skin removal procedures on her neck, arms, and stomach.

The 37-year-old reality star went from nearly 460 lbs down to a size 4. Mama June Shannon is now extremely happy with her thinner appearance and has no plans on becoming overweight again.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she said while talking to People magazine. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

In order to keep her frame in the same trim shape, she likely won’t be able to eat her infamous “sketti” meal which consists of pasta, butter, and ketchup.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve,” she said. “That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

Now that she has made such a dramatic transformation, Mama June hopes that her daughters – 17-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson – will be able to follow her lead and embrace her healthier diet and lifestyle.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time,’ ” Mama June said. “I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

One of the primary motivations behind Mama June going through the extreme makeover was to make her ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson jealous at his upcoming wedding to his new fiancé. Before meeting up with Sugar Bear for the first time, Mama June admitted that she was quite “nervous.”

“I know I look good but I am kind of nervous,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve seen Sugar Bear since the surgery, and I don’t know what he’s going to think.”

