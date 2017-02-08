Maker of ATV Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Crashed Makes Statement

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge was severely hurt in an ATV accident at the family’s home today. Maddie oversteered avoiding a drainage ditch and ended up in a pond. She was immediately airlifted to a children’s hospital, but is currently awake and talking.

After the news broke of Spears’ accident, Polaris, the company who makes the ATV that Spears’ was likely driving came out with a statement for the family.

“The safety of our riders is our absolute top priority,” a representative for the Polaris company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Though it’s difficult to tell what model Maddie was driving during the accident, it’s known that the family owns a2015 Polaris RZR 170, which Maddie had gotten on her seventh birthday. Despite the ATV being a youth model that comes with parental adjustable speed limits and other child safety features, it seems that Maddie was too young to drive the ATV. According to the owner’s manual, children under the age of 10 should not ride or operate the ATV.

“Children differ in skills, physical abilities, and judgment … Permit continued use only if you determine that your child has the ability and maturity to operate safely,” continues the manual.

ATVs have quickly become a very common machine for families who enjoy the outdoors or have a lot of property. Though the machines can be safe, if driven incorrectly or in dangerous conditions, an ATV can cause a serious accident. Back in 2003, Ozzy Osborne was in an ATV accident that left him in a coma for a week. Two Real Housewives of Orange County stars were also hospitalized after an ATV accident.

Experts say that ATV accidents are especially dangerous for youth riders and drivers. Rollovers can cause serious injury to younger users.

