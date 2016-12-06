‘Major League’ Actress Margaret Whitton Dies at 67

Actress and Film Director Margaret Whitton died on Sunday at the age of 67.

The Major League star passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Beach, Fla., after a short battle with cancer, Variety reports.

Whitton began her acting career in “Baba Goya,” an off-Broadway show in 1973. Her first major on screen role came in 1986 when she starred as Molly in “9 ½ Weeks,” alongside Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger. She landed a lead role in “Major League” a few years later followed by its sequel, “Major League II.”

Later in her career she started focusing on producing and directing. She co-founded Tashtego Films with her husband, Warren Spector, and producer, Steven Tabakin, in 2008.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this tough time.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com