British Actress Liz Smith Dies at Age 95

According to The Guardian, The Royle Family star Liz Smith has died at the age of 95. The actress was best known for her role as Nana in the BBC comedy. Born Betty Gleadle, she died on Christmas Eve.

Smith starred in the sitcom from 1998 to 2000 and acted in numerous other roles in British and American television and movies. She acted alongside Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in the 2005 film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, where she played the role of Grandma Georgina.

Smith announced her retirement in 2009 after suffering three strokes within just two days. She was then diagnosed with aphasia, and speech-impeding condition.

“The Bafta-award winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced,” a statement from Smith’s spokeswoman read.

