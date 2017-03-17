Chrissy Teigen Comes Very Close To Suffering Major Wardrobe Malfunction

Chrissy Teigen came very close to having a major wardrobe malfunction as she flew out of Los Angeles with Husband John Legend and baby Luna.

The 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was dressed to impress at LAX on Thursday and the new mommy was quite close to freeing the nipple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check Out The Risqué Pics Here

The model sported an ensemble from Gucci which included the label’s striking and pricey embroidered oversize cardigan. She wore the $6000 cardigan sitting off one shoulder and decided to forgo a bra.

Chrissy Teigen flew out of Los Angeles with husband John Legend and baby Luna earlier today #chrissyteigen #gucci A post shared by Ramses F. (@kingramsesfresh1) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

And while that no doubt looked ultra sexy in front of her mirror, it was not the most practical for air travel.

From the moment she stepped out of her car, Chrissy came close to a nip slip. Coupled with carrying her bags and pushing Luna, the model was absolutely playing with wardrobe malfunction fire.

She paired the cardigan with Gucci’s Duchess pants and a pair of strappy heels.

Her husband, John Legend, made sure to grab the duffel off his wife so she could push baby Luna along in her stroller.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]