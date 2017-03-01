‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Reveals She Battled Major Health Issue While Filming ‘DWTS’

Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé became the first-ever little person to compete on Dancing With the Stars during the competition series’ 23rd season, but during her time on the show, she was suffering from a major health issue.

Jolé revealed in the season premiere of Little Women: LA that she developed two hernias while competing, and that her doctors had been worried about her going on the show so soon after giving birth in August 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was told I couldn’t do any strenuous activity until six weeks after my C-section,” Jolé says in a testimonial in the clip above. “But I started Dancing With the Stars three weeks after my C-section, so what has happened is my abdominal wall has not been strong enough to heal properly, and now I can see two hernias protruding through my abdominal wall.”

In the clip, Jolé and her husband, Joe Gnoffo, discuss her health after an argument about taking care of their kids. The couple are parents to daughter Penelope, 23 months, and son Grayson, 6 months.

“The last thing that I want right now is for us to be arguing because, on top of everything else, the thing that scares me the most is now I have two hernias,” Jolé tells her husband.

“The only thing that worries me is the fact that I’ve gotten more than one, and so that means that I’m, like, really putting stress on my body,” she continued.



See the moment in the clip above.

This story first appeared at Womanista.