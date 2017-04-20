A New Claim Has Been Made By Amber Heard’s Dad About Tech Giant Elon Musk

Amber Heard‘s bitter divorce with ex-husband Johnny Depp finally went through in January of this year.

Well, now it seems as if heard has not been put off by marriage and wants to wed billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

According to reports, the 30-year-old actress is looking to “settle down and have a family” with the Tesla boss, her father has revealed.

Heard’s father David told Grazia magazine, “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.”

He continued, “One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.”

However a source close to Musk contradicted Heard’s father and said, “They have no plans to get married. Moreover, Amber is currently in Australia shooting the Aquaman movie for the next six months.”

Amber was first linked to Musk, 45, last summer, after the pair were spotted together on several occasions both in London and Miami.

The actress is said to be “smitten” with Musk following her divorce from Depp.

A source told the Mirror in January, “Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon. She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon.”

“They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting new chapter for both of them,” the source said.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May, amid allegations about abuse she suffered at the hands of the Oscar-nominated actor, which he denied. Their separation was finalized in January, with 53-year-old Depp agreeing to hand over $9.3 million to his wife of 14 months.

Meanwhile, Heard is preparing to make an appearance as the DC superheroin Mera. But she will first appear alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and more in the forthcoming Justice League film.

The actress has been thoroughly preparing for the role as we can see from her Instagram account, which shows her brushing up on the characters and doing major combat training.

Catching up on my reading #aquaman #dccomics A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Love everybody, but never sell your sword. #paulocoelho Trainer: @lijing_wushu #aquaman A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

[H/T Page Six]