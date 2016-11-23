Madonna’s 16-Year-Old Son Rocco Ritchie Was Arrested for Weed Possession

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 11, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, was arrested for possession of weed, but managed to keep it a secret for two months.

The singer’s 16-year-old son was taken into custody back in September after police found weed in his possession after a stop and search. The Metropolitan Police told E! News Ritchie was taken to a north London police station where he was bailed out and then dealt with by Camden borough’s Youth Offending Team.

His neighbors reportedly called on Ritchie, who currently lives with his father Guy Ritchie, after they suspected drug use, according to TMZ.

According to the report, when the police found Rocco and a friend sitting on the wall, they tossed something in the air. They found a small quantity of weed in his backpack and hints on his clothing.

