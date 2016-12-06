Madonna Twerks During James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

James Corden has created a monster when it comes to Carpool Karaoke. And I say this in the best of ways. Of all the late night show bits, this is definitely one of the most entertaining.

So what better to way to get people to tune in? Have Madonna twerk in a car of course!

The pop icon not only danced in the car while singing with Corden, but she also revealed a juicy line about ‘kissing and telling’ regarding Michael Jackson. Wait, what? Did I just hear that right? Corden prompts her with a leading question and Madonna starts to give her answer when the commercial cuts.

Do you want to know more details about what Madonna had to say about Michael Jackson?

[H/T The Late Late Show with James Corden]