Madonna Rides With James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

The Queen of Pop is hitting the streets for some Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
The Material Girl will star in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, though it’s not certain what songs she’ll sing. Of course, we expect to hear some classics like Vogue and Like a Virgin.
Madonna took to her Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of her and Corden with the caption: “Riding around Manhattan with this Hunk of Burning Love.”
The episode air date has yet to be announced, but we’ll be anxiously waiting to see and hear Madonna rock out with Corden!
[ H/T Billboard ]