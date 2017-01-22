Madonna Drops NSFW Language On Live TV During Women’s March

During the Women’s Marches that are taking place in Washington D.C., pop singer Madonna dropped two F-bombs on live television:

The singer also went into heated detail saying, she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Madonna is only one of many speakers delivering powerful statements at Women’s Marches throughout the world. Ashley Judd, Gloria Steinem, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Moore, and many others spoke at the protest in Washington D.C. to oppose the Donald Trump presidency.

Many marches across the world had to be shut down due to the massive outpouring of supporters that far exceeded city official’s expectations. In Chicago alone, authorities expected 75,000, but the march had to be shut down when an estimated 250,000 showed up.

Another notable march took place right in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, one of the biggest events in film all year. Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler, and even Imperator Furiosa herself, Charlize Theron, took part in the protest that virtually shut down the entire city.

Madonna has never been a stranger to controversy, often pushing the boundaries with her art. Although Michelle Obama has often talked about taking the “high road” when dealing with opposing views, Madonna clearly understands that if you take the high road, the people you’re speaking to might not understand, so you have to climb down to the low road and speak to them in a language they understand.

