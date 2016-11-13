Luke Perry Pays Tribute to Shannen Doherty During ‘90210’ Cast Reunion

Shannen Doherty missed a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion amid her cancer battle: https://t.co/9c0U4Zxan8 pic.twitter.com/xGTG8CEEE3 — E! News (@enews) November 13, 2016

Luke Perry paid a heartwarming tribute to his former costar Shannen Doherty during a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion in Illinois over the weekend.

“None of us are up here today without Shannen,” he said. “She’s been through a lot. She’s not doing well right now but sometimes her contributions are minimized. She’s been thrown under the bus. I’ve been accused of driving it. But she’s a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me.”

According to Us, Perry spoke to a crowd including: Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Christine Elisa, Vincent Young, and more. Doherty was absent from the event. Doherty went public with her battle with cancer just over a year ago and since has documented her journey on social media.

“I think what’s beautiful and hard and interesting about cancer is that it tears you down and builds you, and tears you down and builds you,” Doherty said in an interview with Chelsea Handler.

Back in November Doherty said cancer had changed her life for the better as she accepted an award. “It’s made me a better human being. It stripped away all of the walls and the barriers.”

