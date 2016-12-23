Lucy Hale Speaks out After Topless Pictures Leak Online

Lucy Hale speaks out after topless photos of her recently leaked online, Us Weekly reports.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 27, stood up for herself against the perpetrator who invaded her privacy and told them to “kiss [her] ass.”

“Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something. Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” she wrote in a note shared to Twitter on Thursday.

Hale was seemingly referencing the celebrity iCloud hack in 2014 that leaked nude photos of stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kirsten Dunst. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”

Hale also thanked her fans and followers for their support and ended her statement with a message to her hacker.

“Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I’ve been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much,” she added. “And to whoever did this…kiss my ass.”

Hale’s lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a threatening letter to the website that shared the photos, Celeb Jihad, in hopes they will remove the photos because the star owns them. The two photos posted show Hale’s breasts, nipples and her rib cage tattoo that reads “Courage, dear heart.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.