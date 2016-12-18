Lucy Hale Is Making 2017 A ‘Me Year’

Lucy Hale is finally done starting on the Freeform show Pretty Little Liars. Though she is grateful for the chance to work on television for the last eight years, it looks like she might be taking 2017 off.

The PLL star has decided that 2017 will be a “me year.” Though she doesn’t go into details about what she plans on doing next year, there is a good chance that she’ll be doing a lot of things. Will she star on a new show, probably not, but you might get the chance to see her on the big screen, or even behind the camera.

“I love the idea of being as creative as possible,” Hale said. “I think TV shows are still fun and having a job in TC for eight years is almost unheard of, but now I’m excited to change it up a bit and try [a] bunch of things.”

Of course, Hale isn’t leaving your TV screen just yet. The final season of Pretty Little Liars starts in April, and Hale will be co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest from New Orleans.

“I want to try to do stuff that scares me a little bit and my whole this is just always keeping an open mind because some of my best experiences come from jumping into something I never thought I would enjoy,” Hale continued. “I think I’m just seeing where the road takes me.”

Hale will also be starring in the upcoming indie film Dude, which currently does not have a release date.

“I think business-wise [2017 is] going to be great, but I feel like personally, it will be, hopefully, my best year yet,” Hale said.

[H/T New York Magazine]