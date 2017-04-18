Filmmaker Gives Festival Favorite ‘Lord of Tears’ To Fans For Free

One of the great things about film festivals is it brings together incredible filmmakers from all around the world, showcasing talents in a massive scale and an intimate scale. Sadly, one of the drawbacks of films that play the festival circuit is that it could be months or years before a highly talked about film can be easily seen. The Witch premiered in January of 2015 but didn’t see a theatrical release until February 2016. You’re Next premiered in September of 2011 and was released in the summer of 2013. Filmmaker Lawrie Brewster has decided to go ahead and release his 2013 festival favorite, Lord of Tears, for free to fans to download.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Lord of Tears tells the story of James Findlay, a school teacher tortured by childhood memories of a strange and unsettling entity – a long-limbed figure in a Victorian tail suit…with the head of an owl.

As James faces a descent into madness, his only hope to fight his tormentor and banish the evil that haunts him, is to return to his childhood home. He travels to the lonely mansion in the Scottish Highlands, a place notorious for its tragic and disturbing history. There, he must uncover, once and for all, the chilling truth behind the immortal stalker.”

The film had a larger release in the UK, but never got an adequate release in the states. Lord of Tears played multiple international festivals, including the Bram Stoker International Film Festival, Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, Belfast Film Festival, and many more.

In the year’s since Lord of Tears was originally released, the filmmaking team has released multiple movies and wanted to look back at the film that made it all happen.

Brewster said, “We’ve produced a couple more films now since the original Lord of Tears, and we wanted to apply the lessons we’ve learned to our debut feature. I felt that Lord of Tears deserved a revisit, and I believe that with this new Special Edition, we’ve created the best possible version of the film. Now we’re just eager to share it with fans of the genre.”

Get your free copy of the special edition of the terrifying film by heading to the Hex Media website!

