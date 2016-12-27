Looks Like Kylie Jenner And Taylor Swift Wore The Exact Same Jumpsuit On Christmas

While pop superstar Taylor Swift and Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ Kylie Jenner typically make drastically different stylistic choices, the two seem to have fallen in love with the same exact same jumpsuit.

The Lip Kit creator posted a photo of the jumpsuit on Instagram with the caption: “So grateful to be able to experience another over the top amazing Christmas. Thank you God for all my blessings this year.”

For Christmas day celebrations, Kylie Jenner went with a glammed up look in a skin-tight glittery outfit. The jupmsuit had a high-neck and was completely covered in black sequins. She posted photos of the outfit on social media and many of her followers, who are also Swifties, were quick to notice that the flashy get-up was quite familiar.

In the second photo she shared on Instagram, Kylie was pictured embracing her rapper beau Tyga. While the picture is blurry, it is clear to see that the 19-year-old model is donning the same black jumpsuit.

Kylie’s outfit was remarkably similar to the one that Taylor Swift wore to the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The only difference is that the 27-year-old singer added a thick black belt to complete the ensemble.

When Kylie Jenner isn’t drawing comparisons to Taylor Swift, the reality star has been busy posting a slew of sexy photos and videos. Over the weekend, Kylie released a steamy new short film with her boyfriend Tyga. The two were filmed making out in the shower while Kylie was rocking in a see-through shirt. Check out the seductive new video here.

Who do you think wore the sequined black jumpsuit best? Taylor Swift or Kylie Jenner?

