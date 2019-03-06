Logan Paul Confirms Relationship With Chloe Bennet

Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul and actress Chloe Bennet have officially confirmed their relationship.

During a series of posts to her Instagram Stories, Bennet was commenting on the recently announced engagement of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, when she began to tease Paul about not popping the questions to her.

“All I know is Justin Bieber has been dating Hailey Baldwin for a f—ing month, and she gets a f—ing ring and an Instagram post,” Bennet joked.

The two then playfully quarrelled a bit while flirting, before Logan eventually conceded to settling things with a kiss on the head. Bennet accepted begrudgingly, according to The Blast.

The couple has reportedly been dating for several months, even recently being seen getting cozy while on vacation, but they have not acknowledged their relationship publicly until now.

Bennet is most well-known from her role as Daisy “Skye” Johnson/Quake on the ABC series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Paul, as previously mentioned, is a famous YouTube star who found himself in hot water in late-2017 after posting a video to his channel where he showed the body of a man who had allegedly committed suicide.

The 23-year-old found himself at the center of a major backlash after posting the video, with many criticizing him for what they considered a mockery of the tragic situation.

Following the controversy, Paul issued a formal apology, saying that he “made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgement” and that he did not “expect to be forgiven.”

“What we came across in the woods that day was obviously unplanned. The reactions you saw on tape were raw; they were unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video,” he confessed.” I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through.”

“There’s a lot of things I should have done differently but I didn’t,” Paul added. “And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

“I want to apologise to the internet. I want to apologise to anyone who has seen the video. I want to apologise to anyone who has been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression, or suicide,” he continued. “But most importantly I want to apologise to the victim and his family.”

“For my fans who are defending my actions, please don’t. I don’t deserve to be defended. My goal with my content is always to entertain; to push the boundaries, to be all-inclusive. In the world live in, I share almost everything I do,” Paul went on to say. “The intent is never to be heartless, cruel, or malicious.”

“Like I said I made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m just here to apologise. Im ashamed of myself. I’m disappointed in myself. And I promise to be better,” the YouTuber concluded his apology. “I will be better. Thank you.”

Paul has since resumed activities on his vlog, though, he has since ended his regularly daily postings.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly