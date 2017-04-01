‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Stuns In Leopard Print Bikini

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is celebrating 20 years of marriage to husband, and fellow actor, Harry Hamlin, but living it up on an anniversary vacation, but it’s her Instagram followers who are getting the real show.

Posting to the new Instagram Story feed, Lisa shared a couple of smoking hot pics.

First up was a shot of her in a tiny leopard-print bikini top with some mismatched orange bikini bottoms, that hide little and show off her sexy, fit physique.

The next photo was a pic of her in a matching white lounge outfit.

The top appeared to be a typical tank-style shirt, but the sweats display a cute palm tree design, and to give the pic a little more tropical flare she tagged the pic with a couple of palm tree emojis.

When she’s not being followed around by the RHOBH cameras, Rinna is actually a quite accomplished actress and was even once nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

While it’s been a few years she worked on an official acting project, she did just recently appear in a hilarious viral video with comedienne Kathy Griffin and former Arrow star Colton Haynes.

The short is titled Grannie and it’s a spoof of the famous Broadway play/film Annie.

Side note: In case you didn’t know, Lisa Rinna is a fantastic stage actress, and also hilarious.

